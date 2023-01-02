Chris Masse on boys basketball: Hughesville can be a dangerous team | News, Sports, Jobs

The ball quickly moved around the court, the post play was strong, the outside shooting consistent and the defense tenacious.

While defeating Jersey Shore, 75-43 and capturing a third straight Bill Babcock Tournament Championship last Friday, Hughesville looked like the team it thought it could be from the start. More importantly, it offered a glimpse at the dangerous team it can be moving forward.

After dropping a series of Heartbreakers and falling to 1-4, Hughesville turned things around at its tournament, defeating Sullivan County and Jersey Shore on consecutive nights. Now, a group with all but one starter back from last year’s playoff team, as well as excellent depth, might be hitting its stride as the league title races begin.

“We were in a slump early in the season and worked ourselves out of it. The Sullivan game was really a big turnaround. It was a big team win and we stepped up (Friday),” Tournament MVP Carter Cowburn said after going for 21 points and eight rebounds in the final. “Hopefully, it will really be a step up for our guys. It was really helpful and I really hope this carries into the rest of the season.”

The Spartans certainly have the talent to make it happen. Hughesville (3-4) features a balanced eight-man rotation and does damage in the paint and on the perimeter. Cowburn, Josh Heiney and Dylan Bieber all have started for at least three years and all are averaging in double figures.

All-tournament selection Landen King routinely fills up the stat sheet and Luke Kaiser is a versatile threat who had three early assists before draining three third-quarter 3-pointers against Jersey Shore. Point guard Cam Fetterman is a relentless worker who orchestrates the offense, while Jeff Fenstermacher and Ethan Woolcock are among the area’s top reserves.

When all are working as one, as Hughesville did at its tournament, this team is mighty fun to watch.

“Hughesville is a very Athletic team. They bring back a lot from last year and they’ve got wings that can run the floor and score,” Sullivan County Coach Glenn Vaughan said. “They’ve got strong post players inside and a solid point guard. They’re a very good team.”

That is what made the 1-4 start frustrating. Hughesville was in every game, leading South Williamsport and Selinsgrove in the fourth quarter. The Spartans also cut a 14-point deficit to two at Danville and a 13-point deficit to three at Northumberland Christian.

A few plays here or there and Hughesville easily could have won all those games and been 5-0 instead of 1-4. But all that is in the past. Sure, every team wants to win every game, but Hughesville still controls its own destiny and can learn from the mistakes it made in those previous contests.

“We shouldn’t have lost any of those games,” King said after grabbing 11 rebounds in the Sullivan win. “It’s a team sport and we’re just focusing on getting better as a team.”

“All those losses have become little teaching moments now,” first-year Hughesville Coach Cam St. James said that same night. “I had been telling the guys that 1-4 doesn’t mean anything in December, just like 2-4 doesn’t matter. What matters is putting it all together at the right time.”

That is the goal now. The District 4 Class AAA field appears as wide open as at any point in recent memory. Hughesville has all the ingredients needed to make a Championship run and it’s a matter of consistently cooking them up together.

There is no easing into the league schedule and Hughesville faces tests this week against Warrior Run and Southern Columbia. The Spartans pulled themselves out of a hole by winning their tournament, but their real quest is just beginning.

“The biggest thing is I told the guys, ‘This Championship is great, but we’re not getting too high off this,'” St. James said. “We have to stay humble. We’re right back to work.”

COMEBACK KIDS: Sullivan County opened its season with a dramatic comeback win against Defending NTL-I Champion Troy. It might have re-ignited its season with a similar thrilling Rally to beat two-time Defending District 4 Class AA Champion Wyalusing and take third at the Bill Babcock Tournament.

After losing consecutive games, the Griffins (5-3) trailed by 13 late in the third quarter and by eight with less than two minutes remaining. It felt like the season had reached a critical point and instead of wilting, Sullivan came storming back. The Griffins scored the game’s next 17 points, never allowed another field goal and held Wyalusing scoreless for more than six minutes, winning, 57-49 in overtime.

“I feel like our team can beat anyone when we’re playing our hardest,” senior guard Maddox Bahr said after scoring 16 of his career-high 21 points in the second half. “We’re going to give it our all every night and that game showed it.”

Like Hughesville, Sullivan Returns a good nucleus from a playoff time and could be a tough out in the District 4 Class A field if it uses the Wyalusing game as a launching pad. It was a near repeat of the opener when Sullivan surrendered just three points in the fourth quarter, erased a 10-point deficit and beat a Troy team coming off consecutive 80-point showings, 44-42 on a Ben Carpenter buzzer-beater.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Sullivan looks like a team which will never back down and that is a terrific foundation to build upon.

“We passed the character test and we kept grinding. It was very similar to that Troy game where it was different guys stepping up,” Vaughan said. “That’s what we are. When we play together, we feel like we can be a threat.”

BUILDING BLOCKS: Although Hughesville defeated it for the championship, Jersey Shore played a super game in the semifinals, winning, 53-34 and leading by as many as 26. Nine different players scored and so many first-time contributors received valuable experience.

Jersey Shore is one of the area’s youngest teams and has just one starter back. Still, the team is competing hard and is laying the groundwork for future success. That goes double since many of these players, including all-tournament selection Spence Brion (35 points in two games) will return next year.

“It’s those small things, since my guys are inexperienced at the varsity level, that we need to work on to be a better team throughout the season,” first-year Jersey Shore Coach Tyree Kirkpatrick said. “The biggest thing is I feel we can be good this year, but if we don’t meet the expectations winning-wise in numbers, I know the Mindset and the small details will be better for last year.”

PUTBACKS: Canton had a late start to its season with Coach Brock Kitchen and most of the players being part of the football team which reached the state semifinals. The Warriors, though, are hitting their stride and won three straight games last week, capturing the CMVT Tournament crown before defeating Northeast Bradford. Ben Fitch scored a career-high 19 points in that NEB win … Milton (4-3) also has won three straight games and Luke DeLong led the way in victories against South Williamsport and Warrior Run, scoring 18 points each time … Montgomery (4 -3) lost four starters from last year’s team but is playing well and thumped Millville, 50-19 as Rayne Parrish and Hayden Wilt each scored 11 points … Derek Litzelman produced consecutive double-doubles, helping North Penn-Liberty take third at its tournament . The senior collected 43 points and 20 rebounds.

