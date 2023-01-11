Chris Lindstrom named an All-Pro by Pro Football Focus

The 2022-2023 regular season is now over, and the Accolades have slowly started trickling in. In late-December, it was announced that Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom was selected to his first Pro Bowl. An Honor in which the fans have a say in, and it shows that Lindstrom is finally getting the recognition that he’s deserved around the league.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Lindstrom has now been selected as a First Team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus, commonly called simply PFF. If you’re not aware of them by now, it is a sports analytics company that focuses on analysis of the National Football League and NCAA Division I football in the United States. Although there’s always arguments about their analysis, particularly for Offensive line grades, overall I think they typically do a good job of telling how well a player’s single season is going.

PFF says of Lindstrom:

Atlanta’s Offensive line was one of the surprise units of the season, and Lindstrom was a dominant force at right guard. Lindstrom’s 93.1 PFF run-blocking grade was the best among NFL Offensive linemen regardless of position, and he allowed just nine total pressures in 17 games for the league’s most run-happy offense.

Not only was Lindstrom the top guard in the NFL this season according to PFF, they also graded him as the top overall Offensive lineman in the league with a 95.0 elite grade. His grades have steadily improved over his four seasons with a 66.6 in 2019, 77.1 in 2020, 83.7 in 2021, and now as mentioned, a 95.0 grade in 2022.

Former Falcons’ general manager Thomas Dimitroff earned plenty of criticism for his misses in the draft, but his selection of Lindstrom was not one of them. Congratulations to Lindstrom on the recognition, and we’ll likely see a new contract extension for him soon.