Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL’s top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman
In boxing, the cleanest way for a title belt to change hands is simple: The challenger knocks out the champion. Although the fight world officially recognizes a pugilist who swipes the belt by winning on points, in a sport rife with controversy, the triumphant contender can face skepticism if he doesn’t drop the incumbent in resounding fashion.
In the NFL, it takes a series of Spectacular showings to become the Undisputed No. 1 player at a position. And it certainly helps to see the top dogs compete on the same field to fully appreciate when the contender has surpassed the belt holder.
This Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (3-7), the football world will watch Chris Jones take the crown from Aaron Donald as the best defensive tackle in the game today. After sitting in the Throne for years, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will relinquish his title to an ascendant Pro Bowler who has taken his game to another level in 2022.
Jones leads all defensive tackles with nine sacks, including seven in the past five games (with at least half a sack in each contest). The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder has also notched 10 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits with a pair of forced fumbles. As PFF’s highest-graded defensive tackle — and No. 2 defensive player overall, behind only Myles Garrett — Jones has earned rave reviews for his pass-rushing prowess and run-stopping skills. Well. 95 has fully arrived as a bona fide game wrecker at age 28.
While Donald remains elite — as evidenced by his 32 quarterback pressures and 13 run stuffs (both top-five marks among DTs by Next Gen Stats’ count) — the 31-year-old has started to show signs of slippage as the No . 1 player at the position. Donald’s quarterback pressure percentage (9.9%, per Next Gen Stats) is his lowest in the NGS era, which began in 2016. This is part of a downward trend in which No. 99’s pressure rate has steadily dropped since the 2018 campaign, when he won Defensive Player of the Year with a career-high 20.5 sacks. Donald, who currently has five sacks, is on a pace that would leave him short of double-digit sacks for the first time since 2016.