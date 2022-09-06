Chris Godwin Took Big Step Monday: NFL World Reacts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin runs with the football.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been dealing with knee issues for a good portion of the 2022 offseason. But with Week 1 just a few days away, the Pro Bowler took a big step forward in his recovery.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button