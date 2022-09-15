Chris Godwin Injury Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope Chris Godwin has avoided another significant setback.

In his first game back since tearing his ACL last December, the star receiver left with a hamstring injury after playing 19 snaps. While his Week 2 status remains unclear, Godwin at least may not have to miss multiple months again.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Godwin’s injury is more of a “week-to-week thing.” All things considered, that’s an encouraging development for Tampa Bay.

While fans are cautiously optimistic, not everyone agrees on when Godwin will or should return.

One of five Buccaneers wide receivers listed on Wednesday’s injury report, Godwin has not practiced this week. That’s not a positive sign for his Week 2 availability against the New Orleans Saints, but there was also doubt about whether he’d be ready to start the season.

Perhaps caution would be the best approach. After all, Godwin previously said during an In The Moment podcast appearance that being available later in the season and Playoffs is “more important” than suiting up the entire year.

That said, the Buccaneers are looking to avenge last December’s 9-0 loss against the Saints. Godwin led the team with 49 receiving yards despite tearing his ACL on a hard hit from defensive back PJ Williams.