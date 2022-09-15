Chris Godwin Injury Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin runs with the football.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope Chris Godwin has avoided another significant setback.

In his first game back since tearing his ACL last December, the star receiver left with a hamstring injury after playing 19 snaps. While his Week 2 status remains unclear, Godwin at least may not have to miss multiple months again.

