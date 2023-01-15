CHRIS FOY: The decision to award Bruno Fernandes’ goal in the Manchester Derby was correct

It’s no surprise that opinions are divided over Manchester United’s equalizer but I can see absolutely no reason why the goal shouldn’t have stood.

Assistant Darren Cann raised his flag after Bruno Fernandes put the ball in the net, because Marcus Rashford had been in an offside position when the ball was played through.

Referee Stuart Attwell consulted Cann and between them they agreed that Rashford had not touched the ball nor had any impact on a City player.

There is absolutely no reason why Bruno Fernandes’ equalizing goal should not have stood

The ball was played behind by Casemiro with Marcus Rashford (circled) clearly offside

Rashford clearly moves towards the ball from his offside position but doesn’t make contact

Fernandes then comes in to score past Ederson after Rashford Shepherds the ball to him

Bruno Fernandes causes scenes at Old Trafford! 💥 His goal is ruled onside after the linesman initially put his flag up! ✅ pic.twitter.com/AJDIGH2Be5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 14, 2023

The offside law, Law 11, says a player can be penalized if he’s interfering with an opponent by making an obvious action ‘which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball’.

Attwell and Cann concluded that it had not happened and then the VAR — Michael Oliver in this case — will have checked the footage. And he will have decided that the officials on the pitch had not made a clear and obvious error with their decision.

It’s subjective, of course it is. But as I say, no reason why the goal shouldn’t stand.