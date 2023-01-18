Chris Ford, former NBA player and coach, dies at 74

Ford Family Statement:

The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was loved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those who were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.

Boston Celtics Statement:

As a player and coach, Chris Ford’s career spanned over a decade of Celtics basketball, and he made his mark every step of the way. He was a member of three NBA World Championship Boston Celtics teams, one as a key player on the 1981 Champions, and subsequently as an Assistant Coach for the 1984 and 1986 champs. Ford went on to become the team’s eleventh head coach, leading his former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish to multiple playoff appearances in the trio’s final days together. ‘Doc,’ as he was affectionately known by his teammates, was a fundamentally versatile all-around guard. He was voted the team’s MVP in his first season with the Celtics, and he is famously credited with scoring the NBA’s first three-point basket. Ford joined an elite group of Celtics’ personnel (Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, and KC Jones) who have earned Championship rings as both a player and Coach with the organization. The Boston Celtics send their deepest sympathies to the Ford family and their many friends.