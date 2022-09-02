Chris Broussard Furiously Claps Back At Jason Williams’ Bizarre Michael Jordan Claim: “Did You Watch Basketball In The 1980s And The 1990s?”

During his playing days, Michael Jordan achieved a lot. It doesn’t matter if we are talking about his individual accolades or team accolades; Mike Reigns Supreme in every category.

During the prime of his career, watching Jordan play basketball was a treat to the eyes of fans. They would pull off some great moves in almost every game. On top of that, Mike was a scoring machine and averaged a lot of points throughout his career in the NBA.

Combining all his talent, he helped the Chicago Bulls in winning six NBA Championships. Due to his achievements in the league, Jordan is considered the GOAT of basketball by most fans and analysts alike.

But there are some who believe that Michael Jordan cannot play well in the modern era. Most recently, Jason Williams claimed that MJ would struggle to score against in the modern era due to the defense being better nowadays.

Chris Broussard Destroys Jason Williams For His Michael Jordan Take

After hearing Williams’ take, NBA Analyst Chris Broussard couldn’t stop himself from wondering if Williams even watched basketball during the 1980s and the 1990s.

“Stop it, Jason Williams! And this is not about, ‘That was our era’. This is not, ‘Old man get off my lawn’. This is none of that. Jason, did you watch basketball in the 1980s and the 1990s? Even if you didn’t watch, are you aware that when Michael Jordan got to the rim, who was at the rim? Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson. Are you kidding me?”

While the level of NBA might be a tad bit higher nowadays, it still doesn’t mean that Mike was simply playing with bad players at the time.

Each era has different players who have tailored their game according to the era. Hence, it’s very difficult to guess how well a player would play in the modern era or vice versa.