Chris Botti, David Sedaris and Lewis Black Added To McAninch Arts Center 2022-2023 Season

The McAninch Arts Center (MAC), located at 425 Fawell Blvd., has announced the addition of performances by Chris Botti, David Sedaris and Lewis Black to the 2022-2023 Season.

“At the MAC we are always working to bring the best talent to our stage,” says MAC Director Diana Martinez. “I’m especially thrilled to announce these new performances…and just in time for holiday giving!”

Show details are as follows:

Evening with Chris Botti

7:30 pm Sunday, March 5

Tickets: $85-$135

Grammy Award-winner Chris Botti Returns to the MAC to perform selections from his award-winning albums. Botti’s uniquely expressive and imaginative style has made him one of the most influential, innovative figures in contemporary music.



3 pm Sunday, April 23

Tickets: $70-$90

Sedaris, author of Bestsellers “Calypso,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim” and regular National Public Radio contributor is live at the MAC for one night only, following the release of his newest best-selling book “Happy Go Lucky.” Sedaris will be reading from new and unpublished works, as well as taking audience questions and signing books.

7:30 pm Saturday, May 20

Tickets: $62-$80

Actor, author and critically acclaimed stand-up Comedian Lewis Black Returns to the

MAC with his newest show. Known as the King of Rant, Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything else that exposes the Hypocrisy and Madness he sees in the world. Please note: This show contains adult language and themes.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am Friday, Oct. 21 for all three added shows: “Evening with Chris Botti” (March 5), David Sedaris (April 23) and Lewis Black: “Off The Rails” (May 20). For tickets or additional information call 630.942.4000 or visit AtTheMAC.org. Box Office hours are Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 pm and three hours prior to performances.

About the MAC

McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355 at 425 Fawell Blvd. It houses three indoor performance spaces (the 780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; the 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and the versatile black box Studio Theatre), an outdoor venue, the Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college’s academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, dance and visual art to more than 2 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season.

The mission of the MAC is to Foster enlightened educational and performance opportunities, which encourage artistic expression, establish a lasting relationship between people and art, and enrich the cultural vitality of the community. For more information about the MAC, visit AtTheMAC.org.