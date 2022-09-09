Chris Bosh is not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer – Basketball Network

Chris Bosh © Jasen Vinlove – USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bosh was part of the Big 3 which led the Miami Heat to two titles in the 2010s. He’s also one of the best power forwards in NBA history. Despite these accolades, Bosh isn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He let the entire world know his feelings on the matter.

“I’m not gonna lie”

In 2020, Bosh’s first year of eligibility, the NBA announced the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, and coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, and Rudy Tomjanovich were part of the list. Bosh, who some expected to be inducted, was left out. The Heat All-Star quickly went to Instagram to vent his thoughts.

“I’m not gonna lie and I’ll get right to it, I’m disappointed I won’t be in the HOF this year, especially with this amazing class of players I have looked up to throughout my career. BUT sometimes things don’t work out the way you want, and you HAVE to move on. You can’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself or blaming other people. You have to put in the work and get moving. Work towards your next goal or your next challenge. We’ve all been disappointed in the past, I know I have, especially when my career was cut short. But you can’t stop living your life. So I’m moving forward, will you? Life doesn’t stop‼️Let’s get it[.] Also, just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love the past few days. I’ve read all the comments, much appreciated.” Bosh said, via Instagram.

Bosh had the right mindset. Being a first-ballot Hall of Famer is the Ultimate dream for a Talent like him. But down, some things are out of his control.

Career cut short

As Bosh noted, his career was cut short by a blood clotting condition which forced him to miss many games and eventually hang up his jersey and sneakers for good.

Perhaps this is the main crux on why Bosh wasn’t a shoo-in into the Hall. While he was part of the Heat Big 3, analysts believe that it was LeBron James and Dwyane Wade who powered the Dynasty in their four years together. Bosh was good, but he was nowhere near the level of LeBron and Wade. Perhaps analysts were expecting Bosh to take his game to the next level upon LeBron’s departure. But unfortunately, injuries got the best of him.

Whatever the case may be, Bosh went on to become part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. His name is forever forged in history as one of the greats. People might even forget that he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer.