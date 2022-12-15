Chris Beard’s lawyer releases statement after Texas basketball coach’s arrest

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was charged Monday with third-degree felony Assault on a family member, according to Austin police.

Beard was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 am Monday morning on a charge of Assault on a family/household member by impeding breath circulation, a Travis County Jail spokeswoman told Horns247.

The Austin Police Department said in a statement that police received a 9-1-1 call for a disturbance in the 1900 block of Vista Lane in Tarrytown at 12:15 am CT Monday.

“The caller reported the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one of the individuals had left the house,” the APD statement said. “APD officers responded and located a woman who stated she had been assaulted and strangled by Christopher Michael Beard.”

Beard’s attorney, Perry Minton of Austin, said in a statement, “Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should never have been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

A Travis County Jail spokeswoman said Beard would likely have a bond hearing sometime Monday, when his bail would be set on the charge. Beard remained in jail Monday morning until the hearing. A third-degree felony carries a punishment range of up to 10 years in prison with fines up to $10,000 upon conviction.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” the school said in a statement.

The Texas Longhorns basketball team, which is 7-1 and currently ranked No. 7, is scheduled to play Rice (6-2) at the Moody Center at 7 pm CT Monday night. Associate head Coach Rodney Terry, who has 10 seasons of head-coaching experience at UTEP (2018-21) and Fresno State (2011-18), would seem the most likely member of Beard’s staff to Coach the Longhorns on Monday night. But that hadn’t been determined as of early Monday, a UT official said.

Listed under the grounds for “Suspension or Termination by University for Cause” in Beard’s Texas contract is a provision that reads: “Any conduct (a) that the University administration reasonably determines is clearly unbecoming to a Head Coach and reflects poorly on the University, the Program, or The University of Texas System; or (b) resulting in a criminal charge being brought against the Head Coach involving a felony, or any crime involving theft, dishonesty or moral turpitude;”

Beard, 49, a Texas graduate, is in his second season at Texas after serving as the head coach at Texas Tech for five seasons, including a run to the NCAA Championship game in 2019 – an 85-77 overtime loss to Virginia.

In 2021, Beard’s first year at Texas, he led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record and their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014 – an 81-73 win over Virginia Tech before falling to Purdue 81-71 in the Round of 32.

Beard has served as a head coach at seven collegiate programs during his career. In addition to his time at Texas (2021-22) and five seasons at Texas Tech (2016-21), he has also led five other schools, serving as head Coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (2015-16), Angelo State University (2013-15), McMurry University (2012-13), Seminole State College (2000-01) and Fort Scott Community College (1999-2000).

In 12 seasons overall as a Collegiate head coach, Beard has compiled a 281-116 (.708) record. During his seven years as an NCAA Division I head coach, he has guided his teams to a 171-73 (.701) mark and five NCAA Tournament Appearances in six opportunities (COVID-19 canceled the 2020 postseason), winning an average of 23.4 games per season. Beard has an 11-5 record in his five NCAA Tournament appearances, including a perfect 5-0 mark in first-round games.

Beard has been Relentless in trying to connect the Texas program with its fan base, championing the slogan “Unite The Family” when he arrived on campus after being Hired by Athletic director Chris Del Conte in April 2021. Beard often invites UT students down onto the floor after wins to celebrate with the Longhorns’ team as a way to build the student following at home games.

Texas opened its new home arena – The Moody Center, which has a capacity of 10,763 – this season, and has averaged 9,039 fans per game, including overflow crowds of 11,313 for the season-opening 72-57 win against UTEP on Nov. 7 and for a 93-74 win over then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Nov. 16.