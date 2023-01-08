Chris Beard firing ‘a factor’ for Longhorns amid Big 12 play, Rodney Terry explains

A mere two days after Texas fired Coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns showed no ill effects on the basketball court Saturday by earning a quality win on the road over Oklahoma State by a score of 56-46. In fact, that Sterling defensive performance came after one of the worst individual defensive games by any team in college basketball earlier in the week, when Texas lost 116-103 to Kansas State at home. After the win over the Cowboys, Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry acknowledged that Beard’s firing was “a factor” for Texas’ players to overcome in terms of potential distractions.

“I think you never say it is not a factor,” Terry said when asked how Texas responded to Beard’s firing. “Any time you lose the leader of your program, it is always a factor. Obviously, unfortunate circumstances and situation that we are all involved with and everything. We love Coach Beard, and I know our guys did likewise and everything. But I think this team set out with a mission and a goal on what they wanted to accomplish this year, and they know that everything is still in front of them.

“They want to control what they can control. They have been working hard every day. Again, it’s a long season. It’s a long season, and we’ll have this one for one night, but this has been a very resilient group in terms of staying the course and working the process.”

Texas fired Beard for cause Thursday in the wake of his arrest on a domestic family violence charge involving his fiancee. Authorities Arrested Beard on Dec. 12, and the Longhorns suspended him shortly thereafter. Terry has served as Texas’ acting head coach since.

Beard arrived in Austin from Big 12 Rival Texas Tech after the 2020-21 season and was considered one of the top coaches in college basketball. They built one of the sport’s top rosters for this season, and the No. 6 Longhorns remain in the thick of the Big 12 race with an overall record of 13-2 (2-1 Big 12).

Terry said after Saturday’s win that he appreciates how the team’s players have been able to compartmentalize what has been going on with Beard and continue to produce on the court while staying together as a group.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Terry said. “I said that to them the other day. Probably more than any other team in the country, this group here has really stuck together and they’ve persevered through some adversity and some challenges. They’ve stayed together. They’ve really focused is what they can control and I think just kind of locked in and enjoyed playing with each other and being around each other every day.

“They have been a really fun group to continue to work with, and I still don’t think we have played our best basketball. I think our ceiling is still high for this team and everything. But I give those guys tremendous credit, because they have done it. I’ve said that to them, (but) we haven’t said that to them enough — how proud we are of them and what they have been able to do and not getting distracted by things that were out of their control.”