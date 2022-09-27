Chris Bamford Memorial Golf Run 2022 at Breakfast Hill in Greenland NH

In 2016, with their eldest son, Chris, dying from Colon cancer, Paul and Mary Bamford wanted to do something to celebrate their son as well as benefit cancer patients.

The Stratham couple started the Chris Bamford Memorial Golf Run. This year the seventh annual event will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 3:15 pm, at Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland. The proceeds will benefit the Exeter Hospital’s Michael and Jeanne Falzone Center for Cancer.

“Chris passed away in October (of 2016) and we held it in May to give him a boost,” Paul Bamford said. “He was an avid golfer. They loved it. They played right up until a month and a half before they passed.”

Paul and Mary Bamford are seen at Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland during the 2020 Chris Bamford Memorial Golf Run. The 2022 event will be held Sunday, Oct. 2.

Chris was 35. He was a 1999 Graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover where he captained the boys’ basketball team. He had lived in Littleton, Colorado, with his wife, Beth, working there as a project manager/systems analyst for Liberty Mutual.

That first year the event raised $5,600 for Exeter Hospital’s Beyond the Rainbow Fund, which supports indigent cancer patients. All told the Golf Run has raised $160,000. Its direction changed after the first couple of years with donations earmarked for the general fund of the Center for Cancer Care at Exeter Hospital. The end game was the same: to make life easier for cancer patients.

A friend, Kathy Kerrigan, played a major role in helping the Bamfords get their project off the ground. Her son played golf for the Oyster River High School team, coached by Paul.

“Her influence with me was pretty profound,” they said. “She hooked me up with Exeter Hospital.”

How does a golf run work?

Melissa Guy, left, and Leslie Creegan-Steinhauser participate in the 2020 Chris Bamford Memorial Golf Run at Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland.

How the event unfolds is unlike traditional golf fundraisers. Players carry just one club and a putter. No bags allowed. Balls are provided and replaced by the event committee. Golfers tee off simultaneously, then run to their ball and strike as many shots as they can to hole out. The number of strokes doesn’t matter, they just have to hole out. Pledges or flat donations are procured by the players and others.

