Choose your Budweiser Goal of the Month for October

Strikes by Partey, Almiron, Gallagher, Antony, De Bruyne, McNeil and Tielemans are in the running

Eight brilliant strikes from seven different players have been nominated for October 2022’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide who wins.

Watch the goals above and have your say by voting for your favorite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 7 November.

The supporters’ vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal of the Month shortlist

Thomas Partey (ARS 3-1 TOT) 1 Oct

Miguel Almiron (FUL 1-4 NEW) 1 Oct (1st goal)

Conor Gallagher (CRY 1-2 CHE) 1 Oct

Antony (MCI 6-3 MUN) 2 Oct

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI 3-1 BHA) 22 Oct

Dwight McNeil (Eve 3-0 CRY) 22 Oct

Youri Tielemans (WOL 0-4 LEI) 23 Oct

Kevin De Bruyne (LEI 0-1 MCI) 29 Oct

