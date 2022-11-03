Choose your Budweiser Goal of the Month for October
Strikes by Partey, Almiron, Gallagher, Antony, De Bruyne, McNeil and Tielemans are in the running
Eight brilliant strikes from seven different players have been nominated for October 2022’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide who wins.
Watch the goals above and have your say by voting for your favorite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 7 November.
The supporters’ vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.
Budweiser Goal of the Month shortlist
Thomas Partey (ARS 3-1 TOT) 1 Oct
Miguel Almiron (FUL 1-4 NEW) 1 Oct (1st goal)
Conor Gallagher (CRY 1-2 CHE) 1 Oct
Antony (MCI 6-3 MUN) 2 Oct
Kevin De Bruyne (MCI 3-1 BHA) 22 Oct
Dwight McNeil (Eve 3-0 CRY) 22 Oct
Youri Tielemans (WOL 0-4 LEI) 23 Oct
Kevin De Bruyne (LEI 0-1 MCI) 29 Oct
