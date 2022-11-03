Choose your Budweiser Goal of the Month for October

CC

Strikes by Partey, Almiron, Gallagher, Antony, De Bruyne, McNeil and Tielemans are in the running

Related Articles


Toney’s ‘special chip’ wins Budweiser Goal of the Month


How the Premier League’s Awards work


Select October’s Barclays Manager of the Month

Eight brilliant strikes from seven different players have been nominated for October 2022’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide who wins.

Watch the goals above and have your say by voting for your favorite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 7 November.

The supporters’ vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal of the Month shortlist

Thomas Partey (ARS 3-1 TOT) 1 Oct
Miguel Almiron (FUL 1-4 NEW) 1 Oct (1st goal)
Conor Gallagher (CRY 1-2 CHE) 1 Oct
Antony (MCI 6-3 MUN) 2 Oct
Kevin De Bruyne (MCI 3-1 BHA) 22 Oct
Dwight McNeil (Eve 3-0 CRY) 22 Oct
Youri Tielemans (WOL 0-4 LEI) 23 Oct
Kevin De Bruyne (LEI 0-1 MCI) 29 Oct

Also in this series

Part 1: Pick your October EA SPORTS Player of the Month
Part 2: Select October’s Barclays Manager of the Month
Part 4: Vote for your October Castrol Save of the Month

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button