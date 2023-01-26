Choose January’s Budweiser Goal of the Month

Vote from stunners by Podence, March, Welbeck, Olise, Mitoma, Rashford, Saka and Kane

Related Articles

Pick your January EA SPORTS Player of the Month



Gray wins November/December Budweiser Goal of the Month award



How the Premier League’s Awards work



Eight Magnificent strikes in January have been shortlisted for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide the winner.

🚨 The January GOTM Nominees are in! 8. #Budweiser @PremierLeague Goal of the Month 🏆⚽️ Who are you voting for 👇🤔 pic.twitter.com/8jcBTWHgnd — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) January 26, 2023

Watch the goals above and pick your favorite by voting here before 12:00 GMT on Monday 30 January.

The Winner will be chosen by the supporters’ votes combined with the choices from a panel of experts, and will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal shortlist

Daniel Podence (AVL 1-1 WOL) 4 Jan

Solly March (BHA 3-0 LIV)* 14 Jan

Danny Welbeck (BHA 3-0 LIV) 14 Jan

Michael Olise (CRY 1-1 MUN) 18 Jan

Kaoru Mitoma (LEI 2-2 BHA) 21 Jan

Marcus Rashford (ARS 3-2 MUN) 22 Jan

Bukayo Saka (ARS 3-2 MUN) 22 Jan

Harry Kane (FUL 0-1 TOT) 23 Jan

*March’s 2nd goal

Also in this series

Part 1: Select your Castrol Save of the Month

Part 2: Pick your EA SPORTS Player of the Month

Part 3: Vote for your Barclays Manager of the Month