Choose January’s Budweiser Goal of the Month

Eight Magnificent strikes in January have been shortlisted for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide the winner.

Watch the goals above and pick your favorite by voting here before 12:00 GMT on Monday 30 January.

The Winner will be chosen by the supporters’ votes combined with the choices from a panel of experts, and will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal shortlist

Daniel Podence (AVL 1-1 WOL) 4 Jan
Solly March (BHA 3-0 LIV)* 14 Jan
Danny Welbeck (BHA 3-0 LIV) 14 Jan
Michael Olise (CRY 1-1 MUN) 18 Jan
Kaoru Mitoma (LEI 2-2 BHA) 21 Jan
Marcus Rashford (ARS 3-2 MUN) 22 Jan
Bukayo Saka (ARS 3-2 MUN) 22 Jan
Harry Kane (FUL 0-1 TOT) 23 Jan
*March’s 2nd goal

.

