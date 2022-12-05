Choctaw To Sponsor Celebrity PGA Golf Classic

IRVING, TX – Choctaw Casinos & Resorts will return as presenting Sponsor of the Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club from April 21-23, 2023. The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Returns with a field of Celebrity Golfers competing alongside top PGA TOUR Champions players.

“We are building a new tradition in Dallas-Ft. Worth as the Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts brings the worlds of entertainment, sports and golf together in a fun, relaxed and entertaining atmosphere,” said Celebrity Invited CEO David Pillsbury. “Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is well-known as a leader in Hospitality as well as the work they do in giving back through their charitable efforts, which will only help grow and enhance the tournament in its second year.”

“Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is proud to Sponsor and support complimentary general admission tickets for fans in the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth area for the Invited Celebrity Classic on Sunday, April 23,” said Janie Dillard, Senior Executive Officer of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “This is the second year we’ve partnered with the Celebrity Classic tournament, and our partnership has continued to grow and evolve with a shared culture of respect, innovation, and entertainment. We are looking forward to another must-see PGA TOUR Champions event.”

The Invited Celebrity Classic will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals and 40 of the top stars from the Worlds of sports and entertainment. The PGA professionals will play 54 holes of stroke play for a purse of $2 million, along with the Celebrities in a separate $500,000 competition utilizing a modified Stableford scoring format.

The Invited Celebrity Classic will benefit two children’s non-profit organizations – Momentous Institute and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth. The Momentous Institute is a North Texas non-profit dedicated to building and repairing social and emotional health so that all children can achieve their full potential, while First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth are committed to “building game changers” by Empowering children and teens through the game of golf.

Choctaw Nation generates revenue to Accelerate the success of the tribe. The Sovereign tribal government is an economic engine that provided nearly $2.5 billion in economic impact in the State of Oklahoma in 2019. From jobs and roads to emergency services and education, Choctaw Nation contributes in numerous ways that benefit all tribal and non-tribal members in the communities where they live, work and raise their families.