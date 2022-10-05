Chix soccer ‘came together instead of crumbled’ in record-setting year

ZEELAND – As the Zeeland East boys soccer team marched towards the end of the regular season, the records started to fall.

Aaron Keegstra set the season (11) and career record (20) for shutouts. Caleb Swartzendruber set the career record for assists (34).

But most importantly, the Chix set the school record for wins. Zeeland East has 14 wins (14-3) after beating Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 4-3 in the opening round of the OK Green Conference Tournament on Tuesday at home.

“We have a group of guys who are committed to doing the same thing for each other. It is individuals coming together for a common goal, and it has been fun to watch the progress there,” Zeeland East Coach Zack Williams said. “You see the fruits of your labor. We had 14 returning players who got a taste of that success last year and they really were committed to having even more success, and that has been awesome to watch.”

