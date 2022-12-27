Chivas vs Atlas: times, how to watch on TV, stream online, Copa Sky 2022

Group B Champions and Copa Sky Finalists Chivas de Guadalajara will play their fourth and last round-robin game vs Atlas at Estadio Jalisco.

When does Chivas vs Atlas kick off?

The game between Chivas and Atlas starts on Tuesday, 27 December, 2022.

10:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Chivas vs Atlas:

Chivas vs Atlas preview

Chivas

Veljko Paunovic’s men have been Unstoppable so far in the Copa Sky. They will play Group B’s last game as solid leaders with nine points, having been defeated Mazatlán, Santos, and Tigres in their previous three games. They are the first team to qualify for the final of this year’s edition.

Moreover, Chivas have found the back of the net seven times and have only conceded oncewhich makes them the best team so far not only in their section but also in the tournament.

Atlas

Meanwhile, Atlas came up short in their fight to qualify for the final, as they are currently sitting thirdtied with Tigres on four points.

Los Zorros lost the chance to grab their first three points in their opener against Santos, a game that ended with a goalless draw.

And their hopes of winning the competition ended when they lost to Tigres (1-0). Their hard-fought win over Mazatlán, who are sitting bottom, came too late but saved the club’s image.

Chivas vs Atlas: last five meetings