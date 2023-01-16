Chivas rule out Alexis Vega ligament damage

There were alarm bells for Chivas Guadalajara after Alexis Vega sustained an injury during the second half of the match against Atlético de San Luis on matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023. The 25-year-old footballer was in tears as he exited the pitch in the 54th minute of the contest and many feared that the striker had sustained ACL damage. However, this Monday there was good news for Chivas fans after the club circulated an update on the Mexico City native.

Through their social networks, Chivas stated that Vega’s injury will require an exploratory arthroscopy and ruled out ligament damage. Following the arthroscopy, the club medical will determine a rehabilitation plan for the player.

🚨 Les tengo Noticias de @Alexis_Vega9 🚨 Hoy saliendo de los studios, el doctor descartó una ligamentos lesion y me comentó que este miércoles le realizarán una artroscopia exploratoria. Después de eso se determinará su rehabilitation 🙏🏻 Les sigo informando. #FuerzaVega — CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 16, 2023

A fresh update is expected on Wednesday after new tests are set to be conducted and we may then have further insight as to the length of time the striker will be absent from Veljko Paunović’s team.

Full screen Isaac Ortiz

Take me to church

The player went to a local church on Sunday to pray for a favorable outcome to the injury and posted a message on his Instagram stating: “Everything will be fine” and “Lord, it’s all in your hands”.