Chivas react to disallowed goal: “If it were the other way around…”

A controversial incident during Saturday’s Súper Clásico concerning a disallowed goal which Memo Ochoa scooped off his line left a deep impression on Chivas. The club turned the heat up on the debate between both sets of fans with an inflammatory tweet published on their social media account.

Chivas published an image, upside down, of the moment when Ochoa cleared the ball in which it appeared to cross the line. The photo was accompanied by the text, “Ah, but if it were the other way around…” and an upside down emoji. The post reached just over 4,000 retweets, almost 3,000 quoted tweets, and 20,500 likes.

In one of the television angles, it looked like the ball did completely cross the line. However, in another angle, taken at the foot of Memo Ochoa’s goalit can be seen that the ball did not completely go over the line, which is why no goal was awarded.

The controversy continued on social networks, and some image experts even pointed out that the television camera lens used by TURN for the shot where the ball is seen going over the line is a wide angle lens, which distorts the distances in the image.

Another pundit who showed his discontent was Adolfo Bautista – the former player disagreed with the decision and felt that the ball did enter and therefore, was a legitimate goal for his team. Chivas DT Ricardo Cadena made the same comment in his post-match press conference.