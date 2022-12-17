Chivas Guadalajara vs Mazatlan: Live Stream 2022 Copa por Mexico – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Chivas Guadalajara kicks off the 2022 Copa por Mexico at home to Mazatlan as pre-season ahead of the 2023 Clausura continues for new manager Veljko Paunovic. Paunovic’s side will be the last team in Group A to open their tournament after failing to feature in the opening salvo of match-ups, with Mazatlan and Tigres UANL settling for a bore draw on Wednesday evening. That gives the Goats Ample opportunity to gain an early cushion at the pool summit after Atlas and Santos Laguna also drew 0-0 in the Group A opener, with plenty of soccer to be played before the final on Dec. 30.

While this may be Chivas’ first taste of action in the Copa por Mexico, Paunovic has in fact already overseen two pre-season matches while Mexico have been away at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The new boss enjoyed a successful Unofficial debut after securing a 1-0 friendly win over La Liga outfit Getafe on Dec. 8, although Chivas surrendered 2-0 to the more impressive Athletic Bilbao four days later.

The club has also attempted to be busy off the field following reports Paunovic’s side failed in its recent attempt to bring California-born Brandon Vazquez to Jalisco from FC Cincinnati:

Mazatlan missed out on a playoff place in the Apertura campaign and will be determined not to miss out on another post-season when the Clausura kicks off in January.

Chivas finished ninth in the Apertura standings but will be looking forward to a fresh start of their own under Paunovic after they were dumped out of the Reclassification following a penalty shoot-out loss to Puebla.

