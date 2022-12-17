Chivas Guadalajara vs Mazatlan: Live Stream 2022 Copa por Mexico – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Chivas Guadalajara kicks off the 2022 Copa por Mexico at home to Mazatlan as pre-season ahead of the 2023 Clausura continues for new manager Veljko Paunovic. Paunovic’s side will be the last team in Group A to open their tournament after failing to feature in the opening salvo of match-ups, with Mazatlan and Tigres UANL settling for a bore draw on Wednesday evening. That gives the Goats Ample opportunity to gain an early cushion at the pool summit after Atlas and Santos Laguna also drew 0-0 in the Group A opener, with plenty of soccer to be played before the final on Dec. 30.

