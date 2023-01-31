Chirravuri Leads USC Men’s Golf Opening Effort At Southwestern Invitational.

Men’s Golf | January 30, 2023

Freshman Mahanth Chirravuri sank a pair of late birdies to secure a 1-under 71 to lead the USC men’s golf team as it opened the 2023 spring season at the Southwestern Invitational on Monday (Jan. 30) at the North Ranch CC in Westlake Village, Calif.

USC, a seven-time winner of the event, is 12th after the first round at 12-over. Texas leads at 18-under.

Chirravuri posted his team-high-tying sixth round of par or better, his fourth round under par and his team-best 15th counting round with his 71.

He went out at 2-under with birdies on 1 and 4, dipped into plus territory with three bogeys on 10, 12 and 13, but finished in red with birdies on 15 and 16 as he looks to lead USC for the third event this season .

Sophomore Gavin Aurilia playing as an individual this week, was USC’s next lowest finisher at 1-over 73 and is tied for 26th.