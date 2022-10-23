Chirravuri, Boulger Lead USC Men’s Golf In Golf Club Of Georgia Collegiate Finale

Men’s Golf | October 23, 2022

Senior Jack Boulger fired a 2-under 70 while a sophomore Jackson Rivera and freshman Mahanth Chirravuri posted even rounds as the USC men’s golf closed the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga., with their best round of the tournament Saturday (Oct. 23).

The Trojans finished 12th at 3-over 867 (290-291-286).

Chirravuri tied for 20th at 2-under 214 (72-70-72) marking the second time in four events he’s been USC’s best finisher, the fourth time he’s been among USC’s low two scorers while turning in his third top 20. He was 3 -over at the turn on the back 9 start but eagled 1 and birdied 3, finishing with pars the rest of the way.

Boulger tied for 27th at 1-under 215 (71-74-70), turning at 1-under (after opening his round with birdies on his first two holes) and using an eagle on 1 to help him secure his fifth round under par this season.

Sophomore Jackson Rivera tied for 50th at 4-over 220 (75-73-72), finishing his tournament with three birdies over his final five holes for a par final round.

Sophomore Gavin Aurilia was 57th at 6-over 222 (74-76-72), closing his round with three birdies over his final four holes. Junior Krando Nishiba tied for 58th at 7-over 223 (73-74-76).

USC will finish off the fall slate of action next week at the Cal Poly Collegiate at The Preserve, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.