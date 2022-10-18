Chippewa Valley defeats Ford in district soccer match – Macomb Daily

Chippewa Valley Captain Tarik Ahmetbasic had a message for his team after Ford scored early in a district soccer match on the Big Reds’ field.

“I told the team, ‘Play like it’s nil-nil,'” Ahmetbasic said. “That’s how we played, and we got the goals. We just had to play through it, I guess.”

Ahmetbasic provided two of the goals, including one on a penalty kick, as the Big Reds defeated the MAC White Champions 4-2 in a Division 1 match on a rainy Monday.

Gerry Haggarty, the Big Reds’ coach, said Ahmetbasic and the rest of the team had the right response to Ford’s lead.

“What are you going to do, Panic after the first four minutes of the game?” Haggarty said. “It was too early to panic. We put some pressure on them.”

Senior midfielder Antonio Gjoni’s header on a corner kick tied the match four minutes after Ford scored.

“We had the momentum after that goal,” Haggarty said.

Ahmetbasic, who kicks for the football team and has made a verbal commitment to play that sport at Grand Valley State, scored on a free kick with 12:35 left in the first half to break a 1-1 tie. His PK with 38:33 left in the second half gave the MAC Red team a 4-1 lead.

“I got a little Lucky on the free kick, but I’ll take it,” Ahmetbasic said.

They buried the PK in the bottom left corner of the net.

“Before I took it, I knew I was going bottom left,” he said.

Tristan Sevaj’s goal with 45 seconds left in the first half put Chippewa Valley ahead 3-1.

The Big Reds (10-3-2) will play either Anchor Bay or Dakota for the Championship at 6 pm Wednesday.

The teams traded goals in the first eight minutes of the first half.

Domenico LaSala tapped in a ball that had been played into the box to give Ford a 1-0 lead 3:43 into the match.

Chippewa Valley answered when Gjoni headed in Gabrielo Pjetrushi’s corner kick with 32:88 left before halftime.

Ford’s Nathan Barry closed the scoring with 24:50 left in the second half.

The Falcons finished 11-5-4, including a 7-0-3 worksheet in MAC White games.

“It was a good season,” Coach Chris Alston said. “I know it’s hard to take that all in during a difficult time of the year.

“We wanted to get to where we were today. We had our moments. Chippewa made us pay for some mistakes. We had our moments to crawl back into it, but we didn’t make them pay.”

