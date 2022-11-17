Chipotle, US Soccer launch ‘Bowls for Goals’ Fast Casual

Chipotle Mexican Grill, an official partner of US Soccer, is rolling out a series of programs supporting the US Men’s National Team while they compete on soccer’s biggest stage. The chain will drop 5,000 free entry codes every time the team scores a goal during its upcoming international tournament. It will also give away up to $1 million of free Chipotle through the program.

“Chipotle’s real food fuels elite athletes and it has been a constant ingredient in the lives of many USMNT players,” Chipotle CMO Chris Brandt said in a company press release. “We’re proud to support the new generation of US Soccer stars as they compete Overseas against the world’s best.”

How it works

After every USMNT goal, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed via a Collaborative tweet between Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) and the US Men’s National Team (@USMNT). The first 5,000 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a code that can be used for a free entree.

Fans will also be able to order the go-to training meals of two USMNT players, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, via the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time.

The Christian Pulisic Bowl features chicken, white rice, Pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and guac, and McKennie’s Bowl features double chicken, white rice, extra tomatillo-red salsa, extra sour cream, cheese, lettuce and guac

American Outlaws content series

Over the next few weeks, Chipotle will Collaborate on exclusive content with Brian Hexsel, a Chipotle field leader and Organizer of the American Outlaws, a non-profit group dedicated to supporting US soccer teams, to deliver a behind-the-scenes video series from the tournament. The series will feature interviews with Pulisic and McKennie, conversations with fans who are attending the tournament, a chat with the leader of the English fan club and game day footage. Content will be Featured on the American Outlaws social channels (@americanoutlaws and @americanoutlaws).

Chipotle has nearly 3,100 restaurants.