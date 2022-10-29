Chipola Women’s Basketball Preparing for ’22-’23 Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – The Chipola girls basketball team is coming off a 2021 national championship and back-to-back NJCAA national tournament appearances… but Coach Franklin knows they can’t take their foot off the gas.

“Well, you know iron sharpens iron, when you have 6 of the last 7 national Champions come from your league, if you’re in the top 2 or 3 you’re always in the hunt for a national championship. That’s one of the things we talk about every single day, but they also have to compete against each other in practice.

Sophomore guard, Ladajah Huguley, loves the tough competition.

“I feel like it’s exciting because it makes me feel like, “okay maybe I’m in one of the best conferences that’s out there honestly”, it’s just a really good feeling that I’m in a winning atmosphere I would say.”

Franklin has a good mix of new and old players this year that seem to be Jelling just fine.

“I’ve got 7 or 8 sophomores coming back, and also, we have some newcomers coming in that were here at the end of the year last year, last semester. and we’ll be able to spell those kids just a little bit and we’ll be able to put some points on the board. this is going to be a good group, fun group to watch I can tell you that.”

Of course, the Indians want another national title, but Coach Franklin and his girls have a couple other goals to accomplish this season as well

“Be the best team we can possibly be, be good citizens, represent Chipola in a first-class manner which I hope our kids will do. I think they will, this is a pretty good group.”

Huguley says if the girls can accomplish their goals off the court, the ones on the court will take care of themselves.

“Definitely stick together, play team ball, help each other and really just lift each other up because as long as we play together, we’re going to handle business honestly.”

The girls will kick off their path to a title on November 4th against the DME Academy.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.