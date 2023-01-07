Chipola Men’s Basketball Ringing in the New Year the Right Way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – We’ve got another local Panhandle team that’s also undefeated and in possession of a #1 ranking. The Chipola men are 18-0 on the year and starting the 2023 year as the number 1 men’s team in the NJCAA. This the Indians first #1 ranking since 2007.

Over the past month, the Indians have taken down two teams currently in the top-25, in Monroe College and Florida SouthWestern but it doesn’t get any easier as they welcome in the reigning Nation Champs, Northwest Florida, who also sit in the top 25, to start conference play.

“I’ve seen almost all the top 20 teams across the country, whether it be on film or in person and they’re right there. I mean the difference between 1 and 25, I mean it’s like this. They’re a Talented team, they’ve got 7 or 8 Division one players, a couple that are high major players. We understand it’s going to be a daunting task, I’m glad we got them on our home floor the first time we play them but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy by any stretch”, Head Coach Donnie Tyndall says,

He’s also making sure to prepare his team for the nitty gritty of conference play.

“We understand every single game in league play is going to be a battle. You know I tell people this, having coached in the SEC at one time, this is the SEC of junior college basketball. Every single night, no matter who you play, number 1 they’re going to be well coached. Number 2, the Talent level of the opponent is going to be really really good. It’s well respected across the country and it’s fun. It’s intense, it’s competitive but that’s what makes it fun as well.”

The Indians will play host to the Defending champs, Northwest Florida, Tomorrow at 7:30pm.

