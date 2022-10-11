Chip Shots indoor golf club slated to open in 2023

Golfers looking to improve their game while still avoiding Las Vegas Valley’s high temps will soon have the opportunity to join a new indoor golf club, slated to open next year.

The members-only facility, dubbed “Chip Shots,” will be at a two-story, 13,000-square-foot building inside the Grand Flamingo Center, at West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway.

The company wants to blur the lines between a traditional country club and a social club by offering fine dining options, bars and lounges, and outdoor entertainment spaces with designated cigar patios.

It will be the first Chip Shots location to open in the country, and founder Keith Langlands said he’s looking to cash in on the increased interest in golf following the pandemic. Langlands is the founder and managing member of Las Vegas-based Synergy Captive Strategies LLC, which specializes in the captive insurance industry.

“We envisioned a more modern country club for today’s golfer to network and connect with other like-minded professionals,” Langlands said in an email to the Review-Journal.

The space, set to open spring 2023, will feature eight golf simulators equipped with 50 golf course maps that can track a golfer’s swing and ball trajectory. It will also have a virtual putting green. Chip Shots will also be able to host tournaments and personal and corporate events.

“Las Vegas is a renowned destination for both world-class golfing and entertainment, so opening our Flagship location here is the perfect fit,” Langlands said in a news release.

Chip Shots expects to cap membership between 1,000 and 1,200. Prices are still being determined, but the membership fee will only cover golf amenities, according to Langlands. There will also be membership requirements such as being an “upstanding citizen” in the community and adhering to a dress code.

While Las Vegas will be Chip Shots’ first location, it won’t be the last. The company plans to expand into additional markets with two locations planned for 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona and Frisco, Texas.

Chip Shots membership is planned to be national so a member can use the services of any future Chip Shots location, according to Langlands.

