Chip McKenney & Cheryl Horning

SCHUYLERVILLE — Saratoga Clay Arts Center’s Schacht Gallery presents Abstract/Organic, a duo exhibition showcasing two contrasting sensibilities in clay – exquisite abstract vessels by Chip McKenney (FL) and expressive organic sculptures by Cheryl Horning (Greenwich).

Abstract/Organic will run Feb. 11 – March 18, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5-7 pm Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

While their work is very different, McKenney and Horning were paired together for this duo exhibition because of their unique interpretations of abstraction in clay. Additionally, they were both educated at Skidmore College and were former students of Regis Brodie, who was a tenured Professor of Art at the Department of Art and Art History at Skidmore College for more than 30 years.

In this exhibition of sculpture and vessels, each artist abstracts reality, paring it down to the essentials.

Founded in 2010 by clay artist and Educator Jill Kovachick, Saratoga Clay Arts Center is a ceramic art center located just a few miles outside of Saratoga Springs in Schuylerville, offering wheel throwing and hand building clay classes for youth and adults, studio space and Residencies for artists, and exhibitions featuring emerging, mid-career and established clay artists.

The Schacht Gallery is open daily from 11 am – 4 pm and by appointment and is located at 167 Hayes Road. Visit www.saratogaclayarts.org call 518-581-2529 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.