Chino Valley, Northland Prep win boys and girls fall state soccer titles

Chino Valley, Northland Prep win boys and girls fall state soccer titles

Two programs that have been consistent powers in recent years came away with fall state high school soccer championships on Saturday.

On the boys side, No. 1 seed and top-ranked Chino Valley won its fifth state title since 2013, defeating No. 2 Sedona Red Rock, 3-1, at Westwood High School in Mesa.

Chino Valley boys, a 2A conference school, won its last Arizona Interscholastic Association championship in 2016 but made it to the state championship game the previous three seasons, finishing second from 2019-21.

The two teams had met in the regular season on Oct. 13, a game won by Sedona Red Rock, 2-1.

On the girls side, No. 1-seeded Flagstaff Northland Prep defeated No.-2 seed Chino Valley, 2-0, in a game also played Saturday at Westwood.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button