Chinn Tallies Career-Best Second-Place Finish at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – A third consecutive round in the 60’s helped Kelly Chinn secure Solo second-place, and the Blue Devils recorded an under-par round as a team in the final round at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday. The second-place finish is the highest of Chinn’s career, and Duke wrapped up his event in 11th-place at 1-over 865.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Duke finished with a 3-under, 285, as a team on Sunday.

Fresh off his two straight rounds in the 60’s, Kelly Chinn quickly moved into red numbers on Sunday morning, Rolling in two birdies in his first five holes. The sophomore started on No. 10 and played his first nine holes in 2-under-par, 34. After making the turn on to the front nine of the Lakeside Course, Chinn picked up the pace and went bogey-free with four birdies to wrap up his 6-under 66. Chinn’s three consecutive rounds in the 60’s led to his second-place, 12-under 204 on the weekend.

NOTES

Duke improved on its team score for the second day in a row, tallying its first under-par team ledger of the weekend.

Kelly Chinn recorded his highest individual finish of his career with his 12-under second-place. His previous best was a tie for fifth place at the Valspar Collegiate in the spring of 2022.

Chinn also tallied the most birdies of any individual during the event, finishing with 20 over the course of the three days.

As a team, the Blue Devils were the second-best team for scoring average on par-3’s, at 3.13.

QUOTES

“I played some really good golf all week. It felt like all parts of my game were really solid and I was able to take advantage of my opportunities. I’m hoping to keep things going and finish the fall strong in the Bahamas.” – Kelly Chinn is his second-place finish.

UP NEXT

Duke will wrap up his fall slate next weekend, traveling to Paradise Island for the White Sands Bahamas Invitational on Oct. 28-30.

