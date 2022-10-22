Chinn Leads Blue Devils on First Day at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Sophomore Kelly Chinn fired a 3-under 69 and the Duke men’s golf team sits in 13th place after the first round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate following a 3-over 291 team score through the first 18 holes on the Lakeside Course. Chinn currently leads the Blue Devils in a tie for 12th place.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After an hour-long frost delay in the morning, Kelly Chinn quickly warmed up on Friday, pouring in four birdies in his first six holes of the day. The low scoring helped Chinn to a 4-under 36 on the front nine. The Great Falls, Va., native continued his first-day charge up the Leaderboard with two more birdies in the first three holes of the back nine, tying for the lead at 6-under. The sophomore went on to finish with a 3-under 69.

quickly warmed up on Friday, pouring in four birdies in his first six holes of the day. The low scoring helped Chinn to a 4-under 36 on the front nine. The Great Falls, Va., native continued his first-day charge up the Leaderboard with two more birdies in the first three holes of the back nine, tying for the lead at 6-under. The sophomore went on to finish with a 3-under 69. Fresh off his co-medalist finish at the Georgetown Intercollegiate, Ian Siebers played the front nine at a steady pace and made the turn with a 2-over 38. A bogey-free back nine, complemented by two birdies, allowed Siebers to finish his first 18 holes at even-par 72.

played the front nine at a steady pace and made the turn with a 2-over 38. A bogey-free back nine, complemented by two birdies, allowed Siebers to finish his first 18 holes at even-par 72. Freshman William Love bounced back from a slow start by making birdies on holes 8, 9, 12 before finishing at 2-over 74.

bounced back from a slow start by making birdies on holes 8, 9, 12 before finishing at 2-over 74. Luke Sample rounded out the team scores on Friday with a 4-over 76.

rounded out the team scores on Friday with a 4-over 76. Also for Duke, Ethan Evans ended the first round with a 7-over 79.

NOTES

Freshman Ethan Evans started his round in style, going eagle-birdie on his first two holes.

started his round in style, going eagle-birdie on his first two holes. Kelly Chinn carded seven birdies in his first round, a season-high for birdies in a round for the sophomore.

carded seven birdies in his first round, a season-high for birdies in a round for the sophomore. William Love had his seventh consecutive round as a Blue Devil counted towards the team score and has had all of his rounds count so far in 2022.

had his seventh consecutive round as a Blue Devil counted towards the team score and has had all of his rounds count so far in 2022. As a team, Duke was second-best on par-3’s in the first round, just one shot behind the leaders Alabama.

The Blue Devils had the fourth-most birdies with 21.

Chinn finished within the top-5 for scoring on both par-3’s and par-4’s during the first round.

UP NEXT

The second round will be played on Saturday, as Duke is scheduled to start on the tenth hole at 9:20 am alongside Stanford and Washington. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.

