Chinmaya Vidyalaya all set to host Handball Tournament-22

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Bokaro is all set to host Handball Tournament-2022 (Eastern Zone) organized by CBSE.

Students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh (aged up to 19) will take part in the competition. The event will begin on December 9 and run for three days, concluding on December 11, informed a public relation official of Chinmaya Vidyalaya.

Tomorrow at 8.45 am tournament will be inaugurated in the presence of Param Pujya Swamini Samyuktanand Saraswati, Acharya, Chinmaya Mission, Bokaro and School Management Committee, Principals of various schools including other dignitaries and sports experts will be present on the eve. Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director (P&T) Bokaro Steel Plant would be the Chief Guest of the event, he informed.

All of the teams that have traveled from their respective states have arrived in high spirits. Every team is putting in countless hours of practice in order to provide a challenging battle for the other teams.

The students, as well as all of the teachers and non-teaching staff at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, including Chairman Vishwaroop Mukhopadhyay, Chinmaya Vidyalaya Secretary Mahesh Tripathi, and Principal Suraj Sharma, are showing a tremendous amount of enthusiasm in order to make the tournament interesting and exciting.