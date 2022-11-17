Chinese volleyball star Zhu scores 17 points in Scandicci’s defeat to Milan-Xinhua

Scandicci’s Zhu Ting (L) celebrates during a Serie A volleyball match between Scandicci and Milan in Scandicci, Italy, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

SCANDICCI, Italy, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) — Scandicci lost to Milan 3-2 in the seventh round of the Italian Serie A1 Women’s volleyball league although Chinese outside hitter Zhu Ting scored 17 points for Scandicci, the second highest in the game.

Scandicci fought hard but lost at 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24, 15-8 eventually.

Playing her first home game as a starter, Zhu said she is getting back to her normal level.

“I hope to regain my form as quickly as possible, but I have to be patient and I need to take it one step at a time,” said Zhu, who has just recovered from a severe wrist injury and joined the team last month.

“Zhu plays a fundamental role in this team and we know that we have one of the strongest players in the world,” said Scandicci head Coach Massimo Barbolini, adding that he was sure Zhu would contribute more in the future. ■

