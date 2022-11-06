Chinese garden inspires digital art exhibition

Ti Gong

As a part of its commitment to support local art and artists, UOB Gallery is showcasing “Garden,” a Solo exhibition of artworks by Emerging Chinese artist Alex Yuan.

The exhibition features a group of paintings, installations, interactive digital projections and AI-created artworks, rendering a special Chinese garden to visitors.

In fact, in ancient times, the traditional Chinese character of “Garden” was first found on Oracle bone inscriptions, and then took shape in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). This character was comprised of a wall, mountains, waters, flowers and trees.

As if to echo the origin of this Chinese character, the exhibition is also structured into four parts embodying different elements of a garden: mountains, a Chinese pavilion, trees and blossoms. However, they might not appear concrete or realistic, sometimes they are the digital images and sometimes they are created by AI.

“A Chinese garden is a perfect combination of nature and human culture,” said Yuan.

“A garden itself is a venue that is filled with various metaphors. The ancient Chinese people treated it as a reclusive place, while at the same time the garden also functioned as a perfect social place. This is the contradictory factor of gardens. Human beings revere nature, but they still try to conjure up or reform another Ecosystem to cater to their demand,” he added.

Yuan is a multidisciplinary artist based in London and Shanghai. Graduating from Camberwell College of Arts London, he centers his research on humans’ living state in modern times, the relationships between humans and nature, and humans across cultures. The artist often cooperates with people and organizations with different backgrounds, including scientists, ornithologists, NGOs and museums.

Date: Through December 15, 9:30–5:30, from Tuesday to Sunday

Venue: UOB Gallery

Address: 1F, No.116, 128 Yincheng Rd