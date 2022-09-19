China Spring basketball players team up with disabled children for a life-changing experience

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) – Some local high school basketball players who spent the day teaming up with Athletes with Disabilities for the tipoff of their season say they went to give of their time but walked away with so much more.

14 China Spring basketball players, Mostly varsity, but some junior varsity and freshmen, volunteered all day Saturday as ‘buddies’ to Athletes of No Limitations, a nonprofit which provides Sporting activities for those in the disabled community.

Junior Zach May was there to help catch the basketballs and shoot for players and said the experience was life-changing.

“A lot of people think when you’re doing it for them, you’re making their day, but they made my day,” May said. “I’m thinking about actually joining the organization, because they just made such an impact on me that day.”

14 China Spring basketball players, Mostly varsity but some junior varsity and freshmen, volunteered all day Saturday as ‘buddies’ to Athletes of No Limitations, a nonprofit which provides Sporting activities for those in the disabled community. (Courtesy Photo)

It was a feeling shared by Senior player Camden Hensley who said it was rewarding to help the Athletes enjoy basketball like anyone else.

“Saturday meant a lot to me because I got to help out people because I know they don’t have the same opportunities that we have to go out and compete and play basketball at times, so it was really fun watching them go out and have fun,” Hensley said.

Player Finley Peterson said the act of giving was definitely better than receiving.

“Just watching them smile, being happy, it made me feel good,” Peterson said. “It made me feel good what I was doing with them and doing for them. It just made me feel like a better person.”

Varsity head boys’ basketball Coach Phil McCaslin said making sure his team is inclusive to those with Disabilities is important to his program. In the past, he invited students from the school’s Life Skills class to play basketball with his team.

They felt like this was another way they could connect.

“I think one of the things being a part of an organization like No Limitations or giving back to that group is just trying to express our Gratitude and just trying to give back and just remember that we are blessed,” McCaslin said. “I know it’s hard for kids in that situation, it’s not always easy, so anything we can do to help out or just make their day a little better we love doing it.”

Longtime No Limitations Volunteer and current Director of Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Kari McCown said watching high school kids interact with her athletes has become a favorite.

“This has become one of our highlights is having different high school sports teams come as our Celebrity guests for our Sporting teams,” McKown said. “Our kids love feeling celebrated by our local high school athletes.”

No Limitations’ basketball season will run through October 8th at Crestview Church of Christ before transitioning to soccer at Elite Therapy Center for the remainder of October and early November.

