China Literature Limited’s (HKG:772) last week’s 10% decline must have disappointed public companies who have a significant stake

To get a sense of who is truly in control of China Literature Limited (HKG:772), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, public companies as a group endured the highest losses last week after the market cap fell by HK$3.1b.

Let’s delve Deeper into each type of owner of China Literature, starting with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Literature?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

China Literature already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility among professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see China Literature’s historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

China Literature is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Tencent Holdings Limited is the largest shareholder with 57% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 3.5% and 3.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and Huayi Cao are the second and third largest shareholders. Huayi Cao, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research Analyst recommendations to get a Deeper understanding of a stock’s expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of China Literature

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management runs the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high Insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in China Literature Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around HK$1.0b worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of Insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in China Literature. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 57% of China Literature stock. It’s hard to say for sure, but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it’s worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

