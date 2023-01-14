China Literature Limited (HKG:772) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

China Literature’s estimated fair value is CN¥80.2 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CN¥40.9 suggests China Literature is 49% undervalued

Analyst price target for 772 is CN¥45.82 which is 43% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of China Literature Limited (HKG:772) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We’re using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of the company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use Analyst estimates, but when these aren’t available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Leveraged FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥1.19b CN¥1.92b CN¥2.68b CN¥3.26b CN¥3.77b CN¥4.20b CN¥4.56b CN¥4.86b CN¥5.10b CN¥5.30b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 21.75% Est @ 15.71% Est @ 11.49% Est @ 8.53% Est @ 6.45% Est @ 5.00% Est @ 3.99% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% CN¥1.1k CN¥1.7k CN¥2.2k CN¥2.5k CN¥2.6k CN¥2.7k CN¥2.8k CN¥2.8k CN¥2.7k CN¥2.6k

(“Est” = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥24b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount future cash flows to today’s value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥5.3b× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.6%) = CN¥94b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥94b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= CN¥46b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥70b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$40.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price currently trades. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at China Literature as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or Weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we’ve used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.817. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Chinese Literature

Strength Debt is not viewed as a risk. Weakness No major weaknesses identified for 772. Opportunity Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Hong Kong market. Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%. Threat Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

While important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It’s not possible to obtain a Foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For China Literature, we’ve put together three further items you should consider:

