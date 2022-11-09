China Literature (HKG:772) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you’re looking for a multi-bagger, there’s a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we’ll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company’s amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it’s a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Chinese Literature (HKG:772) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who aren’t sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for China Literature:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.044 = CN¥821m ÷ (CN¥23b – CN¥4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, China Literature has an ROCE of 4.4%. On its own, that’s a low figure, but it’s around the 5.3% average generated by the Media industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for China Literature Compares to its prior Returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you’d like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering China Literature here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Even though ROCE is still low in Absolute terms, it’s good to see it’s heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, Returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 4.4%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 166%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common among multi-baggers and that’s why we’re impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that’s what China Literature has. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 77% in the last five years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

