China beats Bosnia and Herzegovina at FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022-Xinhua

Zhang Ru (front R) of China vies with Matea Tavic of Bosnia and Herzegovina during a Group A match at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Wang Siyu (R) of China vies with Andjela Delic of Bosnia and Herzegovina during a Group A match at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Wang Siyu (1st L) of China vies with Jonquel Jones (2nd L) of Bosnia and Herzegovina during a Group A match at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Li Yueru (front R) of China vies with Jonquel Jones of Bosnia and Herzegovina during a Group A match at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Li Yueru of China goes for a basket during a Group A match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Wang Siyu (L) of China controls the ball during a Group A match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)