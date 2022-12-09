Chimacum Arts Crafts Fair this weekend

CHIMACUM — The 35th annual Chimacum Arts & Crafts Fair will offer some 100 vendors selling a large selection of handmade goods this weekend.

The fair will be from 9 am to 4 pm Saturday and from 10 am to 3 pm Sunday at the Chimacum High School at 91 W. Valley Road.

Tickets are $4 at the door with children 12 and under admitted free of charge.

Pictures with Santa, See’s Candy — in a Booth run by Rotary of East Jefferson County — and Crispy Creme Donuts sold as a fundraiser for the school band are also among the attractions.

Vendors are owners and producers of their own products, which range from wood works, jewelry, pottery, leather works. brass works, forged iron works, glass art, 3D maps and wooden puzzles.

The vendors are mostly from the immediate area, with others from surrounding counties, said Tami Robocker, fair manager.

“It’s a large variety from all over,” Robocker said. “We try to get a large selection.”

For those with a Yen for sweets, there are vendors The Wild Redhead and Bavarian Chocolate, selling two different types of chocolate.

And those seeking more substantial sustenance can find the food class and band offering food concessions with clam chowder, chili, and hot dogs for sale.

Students will perform Christmas music during the fair, which will spread throughout the Commons area and the gym indoors.

“This is actually our 36th year, but we say 35 because we were knocked out by COVID one year,” Robocker said. The Chimacum Arts & Crafts board and other volunteers who put on the annual fair couldn’t do so in 2021.

“In the last 35 years, the Chimacum Arts & Crafts Fair has donated over $500,000 to schools and school groups in East Jefferson County,” she said.

Funds have gone to help projects at not only Chimacum School but also those in Port Townsend and Quilcene, she added.

“They go to fulfill any unmet needs in the area,” Robocker said, giving as examples an Ward to students who wanted to go on a rowing Adventure and a teacher starting a welding class.

The fair “showcases the spirit of East Jefferson County and Chimacum High School, while raising money for school programs, supporting our local Makers’ Economy, providing a Marketplace for youth and nonprofit program fundraisers and building community,” she said.

For more information, see https://chimacumarts.com/.



