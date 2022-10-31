Chilton County Arts Council has successful Fall for the Arts – The Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Arts Council has successful Fall for the Arts Published 4:03 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

By JOYANNA LOVE | Managing Editor

The Chilton County Arts Council’s Fall for the Arts event was well attended by artists and potential customers alike on Oct. 29.

“There are a lot of beautiful things at the art show today,” macramé artist Bailey Carter said.

Macramé “is designs that are created by making knots,” Carter said.

She became interested in the art form after seeing a Tapestry that she liked hanging on her friend’s wall.

“I fell in love with it,” Carter said. “I love to work with my hands. It gives me a way to be creative.”

The festival was a time for new artists, like Jill Pate, and long-time creatives, such as Rhonda Northcutt, to show their work.

“I like the atmosphere,” Pate, who recently started making tie dye shirts, said. “It is very calming. The facility is very nice and the people have been great, very friendly.”

Returning vendor Barbara Momern, who started making her hairbows two years ago after she retired, also said she enjoyed the environment of the event. She said she was inspired by God through a dream to start her business.

Northcutt has been making fabric microwavable heating pads for 24 years. She said she had used one before and wanted to make a prettier design. Northcutt uses a variety of fabrics, so that there will be something for everyone.

Each of the fabric pouches has corn inside of it, the corn bags can be frozen or heated in the microwave as needed.

The heating pads are durable enough to last several years.

Sharece Burk of Lincoln Featured her handmade jewelry at the event. She said her mom had some supplies that she started with just to see if she could do it, then it became a serious endeavor when things shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a Joy for me,” Burk said.

Burk said the Mack Gothard, who coordinates the event had been really nice and the event had more attendees than a previous event she had attended.