Chillicothe Golf Girls First in Division at Sedalia Tourney – Chillicothe News Constitution-Tribune

SEDALIA — Entering only four players, but getting medal-earning play from each, Chillicothe High School’s golf Lady Hornets brought home the small-schools division team-title plaque from last Monday’s Smith-Cotton Ladies’ Invitational tournament with a score of 401.

Paced once more by senior 2021 state-tournament participant Skyler Powers and with each of the other three finishing in the top seven among smaller-schools’ entries, the Lady Hornets primed themselves for their own tournament Thursday by having everyone shoot a 104 or lower for the 18 holes.

Powers carded a team-best 47-48–95 to tie for third-best in the division and 24th place overall. Classmate Izzie Montgomery, also a state Qualifier last year, was joined at a 101 total by junior Caylee Anderson, each going 49-52 on the front nine/back nine. They shared fifth in the division and 39th among all players.

Rounding out the CHS lineup, Lyla Oesch played steadily and strongly throughout the tourney – even in the much-hotter-thannormal conditions as the thermometer peaked at 97 degrees, according to CHS Coach Kim Kieffer – to post a 50-54–104. That was seventh in the division and tied for 42nd out of 94 players overall.

Among all 18 schools that had enough players for a team score, CHS’ 401 total was right in the middle in ninth place, seven strokes back of eighth-place Rolla and 11 ahead of Columbia: Hickman.

While not specifically indicated or reported, the overall results appear to give the Lady Hornets a 47-stroke margin over apparent small-schools runner-up Marshall in the team standings with Brookfield third.

The tourney’s overall team Champion was St. Joseph Academy of St. Louis with a 302.

Having hosted their own annual tournament in cloudy, far-cooler conditions Thursday, the golf Lady Hornets will compete in the Midland Empire Conference Championships (presumably at St. Joseph) Monday.