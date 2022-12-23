Chillicothe Area Arts Council to implement country music show in 2023; special guest Duke Mason to perform in March

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will start a country music show next year. The ChilliArts Opry will feature music performed by area residents.

The performances will be at the Livingston County Veterans Association Building in Chillicothe on January 21StFebruary 18thMarch 4thand April 15th. Doors will open at 6 o’clock in the evening, and the shows will start at 7 o’clock.

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer explains the idea of ​​an Opry was something she had thought about doing for more than a year. She met Debbie Monday through the Arts Council’s karaoke contest and Debbie’s husband and band member, Vance Monday. VanDeventer says Vance Monday has ties to Nashville, Tennessee and the area.



https://www.kttn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T640-Mary-Lou-VanDeventer.mp3

Vance Monday will play steel guitar, dobro, and fiddle. Other band members are pianist Jamie Pauls, Mike White on acoustic rhythm guitar, Jan VanDeventer on bass guitar, and Charlie Maples on drums. Willie Cobb is the sound technician.

Vocalists include the top three performers from the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s karaoke contest: Debbie Monday, Steve Persell, and Judy Kately. Other vocalists will include Penny Kennebeck, Ben Savage, David Moore, and Mike White. Mary Lou VanDeventer will also sing.

VanDeventer would like to have special guests who might not reside in the area.

https://www.kttn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T644-Mary-Lou-VanDeventer.mp3

The special guest for the March ChilliArts Opry will be Duke Mason. VanDeventer says he is popular at area opries. Vance Monday notes Mason and his family have been entertainers for years.

VanDeventer would be open to expanding the group of performers with area residents who have musical abilities.

https://www.kttn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T651-Mary-Lou-VanDeventer.mp3

Anyone who wants to audition should contact VanDeventer to inquire. She calls the Livingston County Veterans Association Building “an awesome location.”

https://www.kttn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T641-Mary-Lou-VanDeventer.mp3

Tickets for the ChilliArts Opry will cost $10 per person. Seating will be general admission, and tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

VanDeventer notes the shows are not connected to the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s season performances at this time.

https://www.kttn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T645-Mary-Lou-VanDeventer.mp3

If someone wants to purchase tickets to multiple ChilliArts Opry shows, the Arts Council will reserve seats for that person if he or she is willing to pay for tickets upfront.

Call the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173 to buy tickets or for more information on the ChilliArts Opry.

A special guest has been announced for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s ChilliArts Opry March 4th.

Duke Mason will perform at the show at the Livingston County Veterans Association Building in Chillicothe. Doors will open at 6 o’clock, and the event will start at 7 o’clock.

Vance Monday is one of the ChilliArts Opry’s band members and has ties to Nashville, Tennessee. He says Mason and his family have entertained for years. Mason is also short.

https://www.kttn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T650-Vance-Monday.mp3

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer notes that Mason is popular at area opries.

Other ChilliArts Opry shows will be January 21StFebruary 18thand April 15th.

Tickets for a show cost $10 per person. Purchase tickets by contacting the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173.

Post Views: 91

Related