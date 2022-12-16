Chiliz (CHZ) Slides Further, But One Soccer Fan Token Defies the Crypto Winter By DailyCoin



Chiliz (CHZ) Slides Further, But One Soccer Fan Token Defies the Crypto Winter



The soccer fan token Powerhouse Socios.com is going through a lot of hassle just two days before the Finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Chiliz (CHZ), the company’s native cryptocurrency, has dropped out of the TOP 50 by total market capitalization. On top of that, most European soccer-related fan tokens have been experiencing daily bloodbaths, with most of the top ones facing double-digit weekly deficits.

.tweet-container,.twitter-tweet.twitter-tweet-rendered,blockquote.twitter-tweet{min-height:261px}.tweet-container{position:relative}blockquote.twitter-tweet{display:flex;max-width :550px;margin-top:10px;margin-bottom:10px}blockquote.twitter-tweet p{font:20px -apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,”Segoe UI”,Roboto,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif}.tweet- container div:first-child{ position:absolute!Important }.tweet-container div:last-child{ position:relative!Important }

$CHZ dipped 45% since making that swing high on November 19.Price kept dropping until it found a local support level at $0.15.A bounce is key here, otherwise we’re back into the May-August range.#CHZ #ChiliZ pic .twitter.com/3cf1kKAwb6 — Crypto Santa (@Blockchainsanta) December 8, 2022

Can Chiliz (CHZ) Restore Key Support Level?

CHZ couldn’t keep up with the harsh Winds of the crypto winter and lost its multi-year $0.15 key resistance level. At press time, the #55 ranked soccer-related altcoin trades at $0.136639, according to CoinGecko. The altcoin powering most of the other European soccer fan tokens plunged by another 4.4% in the last 24 hours, but the Weekly perspective looks even rougher, with 10.9% in the red. CHZ has been sinking in red ink for 30 days with a 38.8% deficit.

On the other hand, the official FIFA World Cup 2022 blockchain sponsor, Algorand (ALGO), is not doing much better. The 32nd-ranked soccer-related crypto is priced at $0.204030, according to CoinGecko. The price movement marks a 9.1% deficit in the last 24 hours and an eye-watering 28% in the last 30 days.

(Obviously, is not going to zero It’s a figure of speech). — Alexandre Dreyfus (@alex_dreyfus) December 15, 2022

Argentine Fan Token (ARG) Rises Before the Finals

In contrast to most of the altcoins getting tormented by the unsympathetic bears of the crypto winter, Argentinian soccer fans have a lot to cheer about. Not only did Argentina make it to the World Cup 2022 Finals to take on the defending champions, France, but the nation’s native soccer cryptocurrency also made great progress in a single day.

At press time, the Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) is priced at $6.78, signaling an enormous increase in the last 24 hours. The national soccer token of Argentina has skyrocketed by 34% since Yesterday while also recording 153% gains in the last seven days, as the Latin American country cheers for Messi and the Squad in hopes of lifting the title.

$ARG to reach new Highs before the @FIFAWorldCup final? My chip has been placed #Argentina #FanToken pic.twitter.com/cVzUyLeand — Ferenc (@ferenc_xyz) December 16, 2022

On the Flipside

Despite the dramatically plummeting market price, CHZ is getting ready to launch an upgraded version of the soccer-related blockchain Chiliz 2.0.

Why You Should Care

Soccer has a huge impact on crypto, as numerous blockchain companies have partnered with FIFA and the top European Football Clubs. For instance, Crypto.com is an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, while the FIFA+ NFT Marketplace is solely powered by Algorand (ALGO).

Read the most important sports-related crypto news:

Binance Launches Football Fever NFT On The Eve Of FIFA World Cup 2022

FTX Contagion In Sports: Teams And Athletes Rush To Terminate FTX Deals

This original is DailyCoin