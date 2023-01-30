Chili Open Golf Classic is Saturday at the Fairgrounds

Preparations are being finalized for the annual Chili Open Golf Classic fundraiser to be held Saturday, February 4 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

RENO, a seven-person rock ensemble based in Sussex County, will perform during the event.

It is a fund-raiser for Project Give Shelter, a new Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County Residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing.

After playing on two of the four makeshift, nine-hole, par-three courses, Golfers will be entertained by RENO while enjoying lunch, contests, Raffles and a 50/50.

Band founder Tommy Gomez was the winner of the Inaugural Chili Open. He has returned to the event as both a golfer and as an entertainer.

The band has performed at the Chili Open for about 12 years. “It’s one of the highlights of our year,” Gomez said.

The band’s unusual moniker is an acronym for “Really Enjoyable Necessary Opportunities” and underscores the group’s mission “Playing Music, Having Fun, Helping Others,” he said.

Since its inception 18 years ago, the band has helped raise more than $2 million for local organizations, including Veterans groups, Rotaries, food pantries and the United Way, the former sponsor of the Chili Open.

The group never accepts payment, even plowing all of their tips into an annual festival, which raises funds for local food banks.

“We make plenty of money; we just give it all away,” Gomez said. “Our commitment is to the organizations that benefit from our performances.”

Bruce Tomlinson, Project Self-Sufficiency development director and a longtime Chili Open volunteer, said, “The Chili Open has been driven successfully every year by a strong Corps of dedicated volunteers, including the members of RENO the Band, who understand the importance of raising needed funds and having fun while doing it.

“We are very fortunate that those loyal volunteers are continuing to assure the success of the Chili Open and we welcome more to join in.”

During the event, Rotary Clubs from Branchville, Newton and Wallkill will organize and serve breakfast and lunch, staff a cash bar, and provide Souvenir photos of the golfers, among other event assistance.

The funds from the Chili Open will be used to provide local emergency shelter, security deposits, rent and utility payments as necessary and appropriate, said Deborah Berry-Toon, Project Self-Sufficiency’s executive director.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this popular wintertime event to raise funds to help our Neighbors in need. Success in becoming self-sufficient is built on a stable foundation of secure and safe housing. It’s difficult to find a job, hold a job, get an education or receive training when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep at night or you must constantly relocate.”

Only the Pandemic in 2021 has prevented the Chili Open from being played every year since 2003. Weather conditions have ranged from more than a foot of snow to ice and sleet to unseasonably warm temperatures, when Golfers broke out their short-sleeved shirts.

Registration details and sponsorship opportunities are online at the Project Self-Sufficiency website: https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/chili-open