Chiles, Lincoln Fight to 3-3 Tie – Tallahassee Reports

By Robert Stewart

On Tuesday night the Chiles High School girls soccer team squared off against Lincoln in an exciting game that came down to the wire. From the first whistle, both offenses got off to a good start. Lincoln Drew first blood – two minutes into the game – with a goal by Natalie Nelson with some help from a defensive error.

As for the Chiles offense there was no lack of opportunities when it came to scoring. Kyra Swart had two notable shots on goal that were saved by the Lincoln goalkeeper. With 18 minutes left in the first half, Chiles scored their first goal with help from Jada Bartusek, who dribbled the ball past the keeper and found the back of the net.

Before Halftime there was a goal scored by each team making it 2-2. Kendall Anderson scored with a penalty kick for Chiles and Natalie Nelson had her second goal securing her a brace for the match. The defensive intensity increased for both teams as the game progressed.

With time quickly running out in the second half, Lincoln’s Stella Diaz scored with a header off a beautifully placed corner from Lita Frost. But shortly after, Chiles responded with another goal from Jada Bartusek. The match ended in a 3-3 tie.

Next week Chiles will play at Maclay on the 13thth and Lincoln will play Dr. Phillips in Orlando on the 12thth.