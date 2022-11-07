Children’s literature festival set to hit Brampton



Preferred Region







How does this work?



By Lucy Mazzucco

A children’s literature festival is set to hit the City of Brampton soon.

The Festival of Literary Diversity (FOLD) launched in May 2016 and later expanded to include the FOLD Kids Book Fest, which celebrates underrepresented children’s authors, illustrators and storytellers through events designed for children, families and educators.

For the last two years, the FOLD Kids Book Fest has been held online. However, this year’s event will combine both virtual events and in-person events at the Brampton Civic Centre.

While the events have been designed for young people between the ages of 0-18, the festival also includes events for parents and educators. Additionally, it provides opportunities for adult writers of children’s literature to develop their craft by pitching sessions with agents and editors and participating in writing workshops.

This year’s festival will take place virtually from Nov. 8 to 12, 2022, with live in-person events taking place from Nov. 10 to 12. All virtual events will be available to watch until Dec. 12, 2022.

For more information and to register, click here.

insauga’s Editorial Standards and Policies

advertising