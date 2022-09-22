Children’s Literature Festival 2022 concludes in Nuwakot

Children reading storybooks in the open library section during the Children’s Literature Festival in Nuwakot on September 20-21. Photo courtesy: Room to Read

Kathmandu, September 22

Observing International Literacy Month, Room to Read in coordination with the Nepalese Society for Children’s Literature organized the Children’s Literature Festival in Nuwakot on September 20 to 21.

The festival aimed to raise awareness about the importance of children’s storybooks and increase access to quality reading material to craft and increase the reading Habits of children, under its #ForALiterateNepal campaign.

The two-day event featured various panel discussions, a readathon campaign, and workshops as well as an open library and e-library. The event saw the presence of children along with story writers, illustrators, educators and community stakeholders from all over Nepal.

During the festival, they also launched many children’s storybooks including Raju Pandit’s Goru Judhai, Shyam Sah’s Sama Chakewa, Indra Chaudhary’s Naya Banpale, Shanti Sapkota’s Chari Ko Nyay, Bimala Niraula’s Teen Chari, Mahesh Acharya’s Kaltope and Syaltope, and Kabita Rai’s Kharani Ko Badal among others.