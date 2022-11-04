Children’s literature conference opens at PAL

Islamabad: Three-day international conference titled ‘Children’s Literature: Past, Present and Future’ inaugurated at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Monday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that the conference would play a vital role in promoting Intellectual Enlightenment and Talent among the children. Amir Muqam said that children’s literature and storytelling could be helpful in promoting students’ development and well-being.

They said that children’s literature is playing a crucial part in education as it provides knowledge and entertainment. Amir Muqam said that PAL’s main objective is to work for the promotion of Pakistani literature and the welfare of writers in the country. “It is our understanding that through the promotion of literature and the welfare of the writers, other sections of people and Pakistani society can also be improved”, Amir Muqam added.

Adviser to PM praised the services of Pakistan Academy of Letters for promoting literary activities in the country. Amir Muqam announced that this conference would be organized annually. He also announced to give a special award to Scholars working on children’s literature.

Adviser to PM said that our children be brought towards positive activities instead of damaging their future by lies. They said that this is no service of the Nation to divert the attention of the children. They said that children should be involved in positive activities and they should be made good citizens. They urged the Writers to submit their proposals for bringing further improvement in the promotion of country literature. Senator Irfan Siddiqui was the guest of honor on the occasion. Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr Yousuf Khushk was also present on the occasion.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that resources were needed to promote children’s literature and Scholars of children’s literature should be given awards. They said that earlier parents were used to tell stories to children which increased children’s interest in listening to stories. Irfan Siddiqui said that today parents don’t have time to keep track of the child where they were lost. They said that attracting children to books is very important.

Secretary, National Heritage and Culture expressed her gratitude and said that today’s ceremony is proof that the present government is fully aware of the importance of literature. She said that encouraging efforts to promote Pakistani literature and especially children’s literature is one of her top priorities. She said that children were an asset of the country. Earlier, the Pakistan Academy of Letters chairman said that the three-day international conference was organized by PAL in collaboration with Daira Illm-o-Adab Pakistan.

They said that in the conference, international and national writers, scholars, researchers and storytellers across the country are invited to present their literature, thoughts and children-related literature. They said that the conference will highlight salient features of children’s literature, including its significance and effectiveness, its development in national languages ​​and international languages.